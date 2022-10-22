Virat Kohli geared up for the marquee India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 in some style with the former skipper sharing a video of his batting during a net session. Taking to Instagram, he shared a story where he is seen playing some delightful strokes as he prepared for India's campaign opener against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, October 23. Kohli looked in fine form in the video.

Virat Kohli's Batting Practice Instagram Story:

Virat Kohli in the nets! pic.twitter.com/hkzKOBeFvE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 22, 2022

Screengrab of Kohli's IG Story:

Source: Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)