India national cricket team veteran batter Virat Kohli slammed a match-winning century against arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli's unbeaten knock helped Team India to chase down a 242-run target in Dubai. Team India won the one-sided affair against arch-rivals by six wickets. Recently, Star Sports shared a video on their 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle where Kohli got a special video message from a Pakistani fan. In the heartwarming video, the young fan said he is a big fan of Virat Kohli and wanted to play for Pakistan soon. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets; Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As Men in Blue Inch-Closer to Semi-Finals in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

A young fan of Virat Kohli from Pakistan

To @imVkohli... with love from Pakistan! ❤ Wholesome moments amid the intensity are what make the #GreatestRivalry special! 🙌#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports 18-1! 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on… pic.twitter.com/YoJcFLsSWa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

