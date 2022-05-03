Virat Kohli hit the gym and trained hard and this time, he had his wife Anushka Sharma accompany him. Kohli was seen lifting weights while Anushka was doing the same at a distance. Kohli took to social media to share a couple of videos where both of them were seen working out.

Watch Videos Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)