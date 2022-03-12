South African cricketer Faf du Plessis was named as Royal Challengers Bangalore's new captain for the IPL 2022 season. Virat Kohli stepped down from the captaincy at the end of last season. The former RCB captain has now shared a video message for Faf du Plessis. “Happy to pass on the baton to Faf! Excited to partner with him and play under him,” said Kohli ina video message.

