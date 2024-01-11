During a live stream session on YouTube, IShowSpeed went on to tell Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario that "He's the best, better than Babar Azam." IShowSpeed first asks Ronaldo about does he knows Virat Kohli, then he goes on to show Virat's photo on his phone to which Ronaldo replies "Yes of course" to which Speed replies "Yeah..., He's the GOAT". Virat Kohli House in Alibaug: Star Indian Cricketer Gives Tour of Holiday Home (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

Speed - Do you know Virat Kohli, he is the GOAT of cricket?!



Ronaldo Nazario- Yeah definitely. pic.twitter.com/MbFYNCoRGf— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)