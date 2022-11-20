Former Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to laud current No. 1 T20I batsman, Suryakumar Yadav for his scintillating 49-ball century against New Zealand. The 32-year-old played an incredible knock against the home side to power the Men in Blue to a rock-solid 191 total. Virat who is not a part of the visiting Indian team and is currently on a break, dubbed SKY's innings as 'video game innings.' He writes, "Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him" followed by a laughing emoji. Scoreboard: India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I 2022 - Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Hundred to Take IND's Total to 191.

Virat Kohli's Tweet for Suryakumar Yadav Following His T20 Century!

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

