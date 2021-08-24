After the respectable victory in the second Test match against England, team captain Virat Kohli looks unstoppable during his workout session and can be seen counting on his weight lifts as he prepares to beat the heat yet again in the third Test. He put out a slow-motion video and a picture that are evident enough to exhibit his hard work and determination both as a captain and as a player.

Check Out Virat Kohli's Weightlifting Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)