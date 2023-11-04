Shreevats Goswami caught up with Virat Kohli ahead of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa on November 5. The southpaw, who recently announced his retirement from first-class cricket, was part of Kohli's U-19 Indian team which won the World Cup in 2008. He caught up with his former captain and teammate and shared the picture on social media. Kohli has been in good form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and will look to make an impact against South Africa as well. Indian Cricket Team Members Arrive in Kolkata Ahead of IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Shreevats Goswami Meets Virat Kohli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)