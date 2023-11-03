Indian Cricket team has made their way into the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by demolishing Sri Lanka by 302 runs. Now they are all set to face a much tougher challenge in front of the red-hot South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of that, the Team India cricketers arrive in India and were spotted at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport in Kolkata. Shreyas Iyer Defends His Pull Shots, Shuts Down Reporter's Remarks At Post Match Press Conference After Stunning Victory in IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match.

Indian Cricket Team Members Arrive in Kolkata

VIDEO | Indian cricket team arrives in Kolkata ahead of their World Cup match against South Africa scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, November 5. #ICCWorldCup #INDvsSA #ICCWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/5UItfivP2h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2023

