Following Royal Challengers Bangalore's exit from IPL 2022, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and thanked fans for their support in a heartfelt note. "Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't, but the 12th Man Army, you have been fantastic, always backing us throughout our campaign. You make cricket special. The learning never stops," wrote Kohli. The former RCB captain also thanked management and support staff.

A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season ❤️ @RCBTweets #PlayBold (2/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 28, 2022

