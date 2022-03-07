Virat Kohli has a huge fan base even in Pakistan and some fans were spotted carrying the Indian star batter's posters during their team's first Test against Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. One of these posters read, "We want to see your 71st century in Pakistan." These pictures have gone viral.

See Pics:

In Every tournament or series in Pakistan - Virat Kohli fans or poster spotted everytime. PSL 2022 now in Pakistan vs Australia Test Match. pic.twitter.com/h65sLnaB9a — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 6, 2022

