MS Dhoni stepped down from his role as CSK captain ahead of IPL 2022, handing over the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. Former RCB skipper and MS Dhoni's international team-mate Virat Kohli had a special message for the 40-year-old. 'A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always' Kohli wrote.

