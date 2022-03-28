India exited from the Women's World Cup 2022 at the league phase after a close defeat to South Africa in their final fixture. The Mithali Raj-led side failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition. Former men's team captain, Virat Kohli reacted after the defeat. 'You gave it your all and we are proud of you' he said.

Always tough to bow out of a tournament you aim to win but our women's team can hold their heads high. You gave it your all and we are proud of you. 🙏🏻🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)