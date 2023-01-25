Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the bid for the Women's Premier League's (Women's IPL) Bengaluru franchise. According to BCCI's report, RCB made a huge bid of 901 crores which came out to be successful. Soon after the news, RCB batter Virat Kohli shared a post on Twitter. The caption of Kohli's post says, "Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold." Royal Challengers Bangalore Successfully Buys Bengaluru Women’s Premier League Franchise, Shells Out INR 901 Crore.

Virat Kohli Reacts After RCB Wins Bid for Bengaluru Franchise

Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold. #ItsHerGameToo #PlayBold@RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/fIwSDzL5oK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)