Royal Challengers Bangalore have successfully bought the Bengaluru franchise for the Women's Premier League. RCB made a bid of 901 crores, which was selected by the BCCI. The IPL franchise later confirmed the news while taking on Twitter. RCB have been a part of the India Premier League since its inception in 2008. The first edition of women's IPL or Women's Premier League will take place later in the year. Women's IPL Bidding Breaks Record, Reaches Rs 4669.99 Crore in Total Bid; Tournament to Be Known As 'Women's Premier League'.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Buys Bengaluru Franchise

Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold! Royal Challengers Bangalore are the proud owners of the Bengaluru Women's Premier League Team 🙌#PlayBold #ItsHerGameToo #WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/swO4EvhZQc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)