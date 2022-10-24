Virat Kohli received a load of praise from the cricket fraternity for his match-winning knock of 82* from 53 balls, which helped India pull off a sensational, yet unlikely win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener on Sunday, October 23. India were in a spot of bother when Kohli and Hardik Pandya joined forces to build a partnership before the former played some great shots to take India to a famous win in front of a packed MCG. Following the match, members of the cricket world took to social media to applaud Kohli.

Here are Some of Them:

One from the Master Blaster Himself:

.@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! 😮 Keep it going. 👍 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FakWPrStMg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

'Incredibly Special' Indeed!

Virat, that was incredibly special my friend! The best of the best👏 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 23, 2022

The Man for the Big Occasion:

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! @imVkohli, what a terrific display of skills and temperament! That partnership with @hardikpandya7 changed the game. Spectacular win for India against the arch-rivals, Pakistan. Great start to the World Cup campaign. Well done #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2TJoW0PsLw — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 23, 2022

On Point!

- What a Game of cricket we've just witnessed & this guy Virat Kohli is absolutely a Beast!! You can not compare his class to any other player in the world in white ball cricket. He can anchor, he rotates the strike, he can hit sixes and he knows how to finish the Game! pic.twitter.com/Ed349p0840 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 23, 2022

From Ravi Shastri:

'You are the King'

Virat Kohli you are the king 👑 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2022

Take a Bow Virat Kohli:

Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/3TwVbYscpa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022

'Go for Glory'

What a thrilling encounter, undoubtedly this will be Virat Kohli's greatest knock in the limited overs format. Go for glory and win the silverware. #T20WorldCup @imVkohli #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XUkKxzMbxM — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)