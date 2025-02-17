Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill among other India national cricket team stars began their preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue arrived in Dubai a day ago and have started grinding it out in the nets. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

took to social media to share pictures of the Indian cricket team's preparations in Dubai. India, placed in Group A, face Bangladesh in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening match on February 20. Rohit Sharma and co will take on archrivals Pakistan in a much-awaited clash on February 23 in Dubai. Rishabh Pant Suffers Injury, India Wicketkeeper-Batter Gets Hit on His Knees During Practice Session Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Team India Starts Training Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

