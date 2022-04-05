Virat Kohli was run out by Yuzvendra Chahal during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2022 clash against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, April 5. Kohli misjudged a run from the non-striker's end and despite trying to cover ground and make it but failed to do so, falling just short of the crease. You can watch the video here.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)