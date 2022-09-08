Virat Kohli continues his impressive Asia Cup 2022 as the Indian batter scored his third fifty of the Asia Cup 2022 during the IND vs AFG Super 4 encounter. Kohli has now scored 33 half-centuries in T20I cricket.

