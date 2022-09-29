Virat Kohli shared a message for Roger Federer after the latter retired from professional tennis after Laver Cup 2022. In a video shared by ATP Tour, the former Indian cricket team captain recalled meeting the tennis legend at the Australian Open in 2018 and said, "The one thing that stood out for me when watching you play was the fact that so many around the world, not just in the world of tennis, got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity, I have never seen for any individual athlete ever." He also said that the aura Federer brought on the tennis court was unmatchable. Sachin Tendulkar's Message For Roger Federer Ahead of His Final Professional Tennis Match is Heartwarming, Says, ‘Watching You Became a Habit’ (Watch Video)

Watch Virat Kohli's Full Message for Roger Federer:

