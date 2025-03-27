Virat Kohli interacted with fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of the CSK vs RCB match in IPL 2025. The star cricketer, needless to say, is one of the most-loved figures across all the venues in the country and a large number of fans chanted, "Kohli, Kohli" as they gathered at the Chepauk to witness him. Virat Kohli walked up to the fans and obliged their autograph requests, which included him signing on an India shirt worn by a little kid. He was also seen clicking a selfie with the fans. Virat Kohli had a spectacular start to IPL 2025, scoring 59 off 36 deliveries as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. IPL 2025: RCB Youngster Swastik Chikara Used Virat Kohli's Perfume 'Without Asking' Reveals Yash Dayal; Here's How the Star Batter Reacted (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Signs Autographs, Takes Selfies With Fans

Now that’s a night to remember for these cricket fans at Chepauk! ❤️ The c̶a̶l̶m̶ warmth before the storm. 🫶 This is @bigbasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries. #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/yiVsfXqSM7 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2025

Virat Kohli Interacts With Fans at Chepauk

Chepauk’s love 🤝 VK’s heartwarming gesture ❤️ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಇರಲಿ, ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಇರಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ ಇರಲಿ, ಅಥವಾ ಎಲ್ಲೇ ಆಗಿರಲಿ - ನಮ್ಮ VK, OG fan favourite ಕಣ್ರಿ! 🔥🫶 pic.twitter.com/ySvjKsnh77 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2025

