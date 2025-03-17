Virat Kohli was spotted dancing during a RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) training session ahead of IPL 2025. The star cricketer, who joined the RCB camp a few days ago, was seen in a jovial mood in the training session as he performed some dance steps while talking to his teammates around him. Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt and Romario Shepherd, all of whom were signed by RCB at the IPL 2025 auction, were spotted around him as well. RCB will start their IPL 2025 campaign when they take on KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) at the Eden Gardens on March 22. Virat Kohli Starts Practicing Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 Season (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Spotted Dancing During RCB's Training Session

A complete Package of Entertainment 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/WcpxCgFeub — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)