Virat Kohli has rejoined the RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) camp and has started training ahead of IPL 2025 resumption. The star cricketer, who announced his retirement from Test cricket days ago, was all smiles as he rejoined the team after the India-Pakistan tensions and hit the nets, where he played some crisp shots at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli has been in good form in IPL 2025, scoring 505 runs in 11 matches, which includes seven half-centuries. His form will be crucial as RCB, with three games left, look to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Revisiting Former India Captain’s Seven Test Double Tons That Outpaced Australia Legend Don Bradman.

Virat Kohli Starts Training For RCB

He walks in. Eyes fierce. Aura unmatched. 🤌 The King has entered the arena. 🔥👑 🎧: Nee Singam Dhan (Sony Music) pic.twitter.com/vad4ukLoR1 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 15, 2025

