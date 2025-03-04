Virat Kohli went past Mohammad Azharuddin during the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on Sunday as the record holder of most catches taken for Team India in ODIs. He registered another feat during the India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal as he became the record holder of the most catches for India in International cricket as an outfielder. His catch of Josh Inglis was his 160th catch in ODIs. He equalled Ricky Ponting at second in ODIs with that catch, behind only Mahela Jayawardene (218). The Inglis catch also took his tally to 335 in international cricket across formats. Kohli is only the second India non-wicketkeeper to scalp 300 or more dismissals across formats in international cricket. Rahul Dravid, who has 334 catches as a fielder, is second on the list. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Adam Zampa Remove Indian Stalwart for 84 Runs During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Virat Kohli Surpasses Rahul Dravid As Indian Fielder With Most Outfield Catches

