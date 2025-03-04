India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli was dismissed by Australia's wily leg-spinner Adam Zampa during the high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 43rd over while chasing 265 runs. Adam Zampa bowled a flighted googly outside off stump. The Indian batter got down on his one leg and slammed over the cow corner region. However, the ball came from the bottom part of Kohli's bat, and Ben Dwarshuis took an easy catch. The 36-year-old departed after scoring 84 runs off 98 deliveries, including five fours. Earlier in the match, Australia were bundled out for 264 runs. Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Batter To Hit 1000 or More Runs in ICC Knockout Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

Adam Zampa Remove Indian Stalwart Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 84 runs off 98 balls, caught by Dwarshuis bowled by Zampa, hitting five fours with a strike rate of 85.71. India 225/5#ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/SwHbUioZIS — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)