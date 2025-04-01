Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli was spotted gesturing towards a fan wearing Chennai Super Kings jersey as he was entering for an event. The only player to have played for the same team every season since 2008 was with some other RCB players when he was spotted teasing the fan. The legendary batter and his team recently earned a big 50 runs win against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match. RCB vs GT Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match 14.

Virat Kohli Gestures Towards Fan:

Virat Kohli and RCB team at One8 Commune. ❤️🫶pic.twitter.com/unq9wboUOZ — Akshat Om (@AkshatOM10) March 31, 2025

