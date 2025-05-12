ICC Chairman Jay Shah congratulated Virat Kohli after the 36-year-old bid farewell to Test cricket on May 12. Jay Shah shared a post on X where he thanked the former Indian captain for championing the purest format when there is a rise in T20 cricket. Jay Shah further added that Kohli has set an example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Notably, Kohli's shocking Test retirement came after veteran opener Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format ahead of the England Test Tour, starting next month. India’s Likely Squad for England Test Tour: Check List of Players Who Can Be Part of Five-Match Series After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test Retirement.

Jay Shah Reacts After Virat Kohli Announced His Test Retirement

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stellar Test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Your speech at the Lord’s said it all - you played Tests with heart, grit,… pic.twitter.com/sYBhJ5HhJI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 12, 2025

