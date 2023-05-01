KL Rahul could not win his side the game, but he surely won a lot of hearts with his courage and bravery as he came out to bat despite suffering what looked like a serious injury in the first innings of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Lucknow on May 1. The LSG skipper held his knee while chasing a boundary during the first innings and fell, grimacing in pain. He was taken out of action. But with the team needing him in the low-scoring run chase, he came out to bat and this gesture drew a lot of appreciation from the netizens. See some of them below. 'Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir 2.0!' RCB Star Engages in Heated Exchange With LSG Mentor After IPL 2023 Match, Netizens React (Watch Video)

'Total Respect'

KL Rahul is coming to bat with an injury. Total respect for the captain. pic.twitter.com/BOBRyORQSS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2023

Incredible commitment

KL Rahul came to bat. The commitment and dedication of KL Rahul is incredible. pic.twitter.com/oOb55X0Vgd — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 1, 2023

'Courage'

KL Rahul. Batting with a serious Injury for the team. Courage.#CricketTwitter #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/BCLwDnUn6p — Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) May 1, 2023

'Huge Respect'

Lots of Respect

KL Rahul Surely Wining Lots Of Respect For His Courage To Bat In This Almost Lost Battle 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Ld2Qqp0DZ5 — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) May 1, 2023

