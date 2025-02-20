India national cricket team star cricketer Virat Kohli equalled the record of Mohammad Azharuddin for most catches for India in ODI cricket. Kohli achieved this milestone during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against the Bangladesh cricket team in Dubai on Thursday. After taking the catches of Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Jaker Ali's catch, Kohli equalled the historic feat of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. In 298 ODI matches, Kohli has taken 156 catches till now. Mohammad Azharuddin, on the other hand, grabbed 156 catches in 334 ODIs. The elite list includes Sachin Tendulkar (140), Rahul Dravid (124), and Suresh Raina (102). Mohammed Shami Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker for India in ICC ODI Events, Shatters Zaheer Khan’s Record During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Equals Mohammad Azharuddin's Record

Most Catches as fielder in ODIs for India: Virat Kohli - 156* M Azahruddin - 156 Sachin Tendulkar - 140 — KYA CHAL RAHA HAI !!! (@KCRH261564) February 20, 2025

