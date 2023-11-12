Virat Kohli could not make it big in the India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as he was castled by Roelof van der Merwe for 52 runs. The star batter entertained the crowd with yet another half-century and looked set to get to the three-figure mark. But he missed a late cut off the left-arm spinner's bowling with the ball going on to crash into the off-stump. The whole Chinnaswamy Stadium was stunned to silence as Kohli was dismissed. Netherlands’ Bas de Leede Shares Anecdote of Father Tim de Leede Having Match Ball Signed by Sachin Tendulkar After Dismissing Him in 2003 Cricket World Cup (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)