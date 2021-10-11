Virat Kohli's courageous and stylish 82* against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup has made it to the final of Greatest Moments in ICC Men's T20 World Cup history after winning ICC semifinal poll.

Virat Kohli's masterful chase against Australia in the 2016 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is the winner of the @postpeapp Greatest Moments second semi-final ✨ pic.twitter.com/SoWV3iJA9W — ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)