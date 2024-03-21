Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has revealed his Indian Premier League wish list for 2024. Pathan wants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to have their best season whereas he wants many young players such as Riyan Parag and Abdul Samad to perform well. IPL 2024: Pat Cummins Can Turn the Tide for Sunrisers Hyderabad This Season, Says Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan Reveals His IPL 2024 Wish List

1) Virat to have his second best season. 2) Rohit Sharma to have his best season 3) Youngsters like Riyan Parag and Abdul samad to have break thru season. 4) Newbie like Kumar kushagra to have positive impact straight away. 5) one bowler to make a comeback to Indian team in… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)