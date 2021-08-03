Virender Sehwag has his fans confused after posting an alternate mobile number on his official Twitter handle. Fans are wondering if it is some sort of marketing gimmick from the former Indian cricketer.
Unknowingly?
He might have done it unknowingly
Or
Did it got hacked? 🤔
— Susmit chakraborty (@SusmitC) August 3, 2021
Hacked!
I think its hacked redirected me to some iphone for 1 rs site
— Flying Dagger🗡️ (@su30mki94) August 3, 2021
Paid Tweet?
Paid tweet pic.twitter.com/Ju3HyBPgzf
— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 3, 2021
Marketing Gimmick
Some marketing gimmick
For sure.
— Kshitij Shah (@kshitijshah23) August 3, 2021
A New Theory
Others: Trying dial this no.
Me: pic.twitter.com/gqgUcYesbh
— Bʜᴀɢᴄʜᴀɴᴅ (@Bhagchand_Ak) August 3, 2021
