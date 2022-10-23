Axar Patel's run-out during India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 caused some controversy due to the nature of the dismissal. While dislodging the bails, the ball looked to be out of Mohammad Rizwan's hands but the third umpire ruled in the keeper's favour as there was no clear evidence to decide against it as the ball appeared to hit the wickets first.

