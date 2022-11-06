Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was given lbw (leg before wicket) during Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match. However, the decision did not go well with the Bangladesh skipper and fans. Once Shakib was given out, he opted for DRS (Decision Review System) but the on-field call of out stayed. Shakib was reluctant to leave the field as he felt there was bat involved. However, the third umpire felt that the bat was hitting the ground. As soon as Shakib was given the marching orders, fans on Twitter reacted strongly in anger.

Poor Umpiring

Big moment in the match. Looked like Shakib Al Hasan edged it. The umpiring in this tournament hasn't been great#T20WorldCup #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/4zoJcVVPkm — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 6, 2022

Anger!

Unlucky Shakib

Unlucky @Sah75official . That was definitely bat first. One of the worst umpiring decisions after use of technology I have ever seen. If it's wrong for us it is wrong for others too. Feel for Shakib.#PAKvsBAN — Umaid Asif عمید آصف 🇵🇰 (@umaid_asif) November 6, 2022

Cheating?

Shakib al Hasan was clearly not out. Cheating by Third Umpire pic.twitter.com/bVvYgPObPC — Angry Foofa 🏹 (@AngryFoofa) November 6, 2022

