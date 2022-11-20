Wasim Akram responded to being called a, 'match-fixer' by the social media generation in Pakistan, while speaking during a TV interview. The former Pakistan pacer, said that In Australia, West Indies, England and India when they talk about one of the best bowlers in the world my name pops up. But in Pakistan this social media generation they call me a match-fixer."

Wasim Akram Responds to Being Called a Match Fixer:

Wasim Akram "In Australia, West Indies, England and India when they talk about one of the best bowlers in the world my name pops up. But in Pakistan this social media generation they call me a match-fixer" (courtesy Wide World of Sports) #Cricket pic.twitter.com/0pNjQHK35W — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)