Wasim Akram shared his weird look on Twitter where he was spotted with minimal hair as he looked like a complete old gentleman who probably lost his hair due to ageing. He jokingly claimed his condition occurred after spending 12 days in quarantine and enquired whether his fans are happy about it or not. Undoubtedly, Wasim definitely loves to joke around with his fans and this has to be a hilarious one as well.

Check Out Wasim Akram's New Hair Look:

Me after 12 days in quarantine 😂😂😂 and I finally found my razor 🪒 happy now ? #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/uISKfE26Wi — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)