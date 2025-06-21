Jasprit Bumrah scripted history during the second day of the first Test between India and England in Leeds on June 21. The Indian speedster shattered Pakistan's Legendary bowler Wasim Akram's record of most Test wickets picked up by an Asia bowler in SENA countries. Wasim Akram had 146 wickets in the 32 Tests he played in the SENA countries. India's legendary spinner Anil Kumble and speedster Ishant Sharma are also in the elite list. Meanwhile, Team India posted 471 runs on the board in the first innings after Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 in 159 balls), skipper Shubman Gill (147 in 227 balls) and Pant (134 in 178 balls) played brilliant knocks respectively. Rishabh Pant Shatters MS Dhoni’s Record for Most Hundreds by Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah Creates History!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)