Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Mumbai Indians in the high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Sunday evening. For Ayush Mhatre, it will be a memorable homecoming. The youngster might not play against MI, but the rising cricketer was called in as a late injury replacement for CSK. Ayush replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad and will be back at his old ground in Mumbai. Ahead of the MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match, a video has gone viral where the young Ayush was interviewed, and he gave one-word replies. Below is the viral video of six-year-old Ayush Mhatre. IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings Sign Ayush Mhatre as Ruturaj Gaikwad's Replacement; Sunrisers Hyderabad Replace Injured Adam Zampa With Smaran Ravichandran.

Ayush Mhatre’s Old Interview Goes Viral

