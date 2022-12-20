Anjali Sarvani had a good start to her spell with the ball as she knocked over Beth Mooney for just two runs during the IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I on Tuesday, December 20. Mooney came down the track but edged the ball bowled by Sarvani directly onto her stumps, giving India in a breakthrough in just the second over of the match.

Anjali Sarvani Bowls Beth Mooney:

A 🔥 start to the 5th Mastercard #INDvAUS Women’s T20I! 🤩 Drop 💙💙 to show your support for #TeamIndia and catch LIVE action only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. #BlueKnowsNoGender pic.twitter.com/pwx1IBfE35 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)