Things got heated up between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. RCB were chasing 163 runs, and Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli were striking the ball well. A video has gone viral from the match, where Virat Kohli was seen having a heated argument with wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul. Both conversation was caught on the stump-mic. The video has now gone viral on social media. Watch Karun Nair Nail A Stunning Direct-Hit to Dismiss Rajat Patidar During DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Engage in Heated Argument

Things are heating up in Delhi! 🔥#ViratKohli and #KLRahul exchange a few words in this nail-biting match between #DC and #RCB. 💪 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/2H6bmSltQD#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvRCB | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star… pic.twitter.com/Oy2SPOjApz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 27, 2025

