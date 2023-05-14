Wayne Parnell has won the Man of the Match award in the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Sunday, May 14. The South African fast bowler returned to the team in this match and returned with figures of 3/10 in his three overs of the match. Lowest Totals in IPL History: Rajasthan Royals Bowled Out for 59 Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Register Tournament's Third-Lowest Score.

Wayne Parnell Wins Man of the Match Award

For his incredible bowling spell that powered #RCB to a convincing win in Jaipur, @WayneParnell receives the Player of the Match award 👏🏻👏🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/NMSa3HfybT #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/fyGAUsLS0q — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2023

