Desperate for a win, the Adelaide Strikers women will face Perth Scorchers women next in the WBBL 2024 season. The Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers WBBL 2024 match will begin at 12:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 19 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, Australia. The Star Sports Network has the official broadcast right for the WBBL 2024 and the fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women live broadcast of the WBBL 2024. The Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Live streaming will also be available on the Disney + Hostar app and website. Australia Women’s Cricket Team Captain Alyssa Healy in Doubt for Upcoming ODI Series Against India After Sustaining Knee Injury in WBBL 2024.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers WBBL 2024

It’s a special Ngunya Tirntu (Game Day) today as we play the Scorchers for the Faith Thomas Trophy in our First Nations game!



📺 Foxtel, Kayo Sports

📻 ABC Radio

⏰ 5:40pm ACDT@tool_kit_depot #gameday#NgadlukuWardliwardliNgadlukuPirku #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/2uYE6RBvHo— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) November 18, 2024

