Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now joined the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Rajasthan Royals took to social media and shared a video of how teammates have shared their heartfelt congratulations as Ashwin has completed his 500 Test wickets and 100 Test matches during the IND vs ENG five-match Test series. Ravi Ashwin one of the best in the game can bring a lot to Rajasthan Royals as a senior team member. Ravi Ashwin Shares Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's 'Call Me' Meme Amid Former Indian Cricketer-Turned-Commentator's Struggles With Health Issues.

Watch Video Here

To ouRR Ashwin from the Royals Family. With love, welcome home legend! 💗🐐 pic.twitter.com/j1qRBOZVVy— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 19, 2024

