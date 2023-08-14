Massive victory for West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series as they seal victory by 8-wickets. Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King starred demolishing the Indian bowlers chasing a mediocre total of 166. India batted first and struggled their way to a middling total of 165 on a good batting wicket. Romario Shepherd was the pick of bowlers with four wickets. West Indies were off the blocks in the chase in no time and despite multiple rain breaks, they get over the finishing line in only 18 overs, With this victory West Indies clinch victory in the five-match series 3-2.

West Indies Beat India By Eight Wickets in 5th T20I

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)