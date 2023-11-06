Mushfiqur Rahim came up with one of the catches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 when he produced an absolutely sensational effort to dismiss Kusal Perera in the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match. Rahim, diving to his left, grabbed the ball with an outstretched hand and managed to hold onto it even as he fell down after that effort. Ramiz Raja, who was on commentary at that time, used the viral catchphrase 'What a wow' to describe that wonderful effort from the veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

