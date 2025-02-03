Funny memes went viral on social media after India trounced England by 150 runs in the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025. The victory was powered by a spectacular century by Abhishek Sharma, who scored 135 runs off just 54 balls, a knock that included seven fours and a record 13 sixes. The bowlers, including Abhishek Sharma impressed in the second innings had England bowled out for just 97 runs, to win the match by 150 runs and clinch the IND vs ENG T20I series 4-1. Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Match while Varun Chakaravarthy was picked as Player of the Series. IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Stat Highlights: Take a Look at Records Broken As Abhishek Sharma Shines in India National Cricket Team's 150-Run Victory Over England.

