With a blistering ton in the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match, Priyansh Arya has become a household name. Hailing from Delhi, Arya had a reputation for scoring massive runs, which was exhibited during the Delhi Premier League 2024, when the young opener slammed six sixes in an over. Playing for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers in DPL 2024, Arya became the second Indian to hit six maximums in an over after Yuvraj Singh. Arya achieved the feat in the 12 over of South Delhi's innings, hitting 36 runs off Manan Bhardwaj. Check out Arya's six-hitting spree below. IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya’s Maiden Century Helps Punjab Kings To Beat Chennai Super Kings by 18 Runs.

Priyansh Arya Slams Six Sixes In An Over

