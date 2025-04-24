The Bermuda National Cricket Team will take on the Bahamas National Cricket Team in the eighth match of the North American T20 Cup 2025. The eighth match of the tournament will be played at Jimmy Powell Oval, George Town on April 24. The much-awaited Bahamas vs Bermuda contest will begin at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcast partner for the North American T20 Cup 2025 in India, fans won't be able to watch the match live as the live telecast viewing options will not be available. However, fans can watch it online as the live streaming viewing options of the Bahamas vs Bermuda T20I match is available on FanCode, which will provide streaming of the North American T20 Cup 2025 on its app and website for INR 59. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

Bahamas National Cricket Team vs Bermuda National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Get ready for the North American Cup 2025! 🏆 Five nations — USA, Canada, Bahamas, Bermuda & Cayman Islands — battle it out from April 18 to 27 in the Cayman Islands! 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇧🇸🇧🇲🇰🇾 #NorthAmericanCup #USAcricket #CricketCanada #CaymanIslands #BermudaCricket pic.twitter.com/TZLhyLYVEm — wicketbuzz (@wicketbuzz) April 10, 2025

