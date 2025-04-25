The United States of America National Cricket Team will take on the Canada National Cricket Team in the ninth match of the North American T20 Cup 2025. The ninth match of the tournament will be played at Jimmy Powell Oval, George Town on April 24. The much-awaited USA vs Canada contest will begin at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcast partner for the North American T20 Cup 2025 in India, fans won't be able to watch the match live as the live telecast viewing options will not be available. However, fans can watch it online as the live streaming viewing options of the USA vs Canada T20I match is available on FanCode, which will provide streaming of the North American T20 Cup 2025 on its app and website for INR 59. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online in India To Be Stopped By FanCode Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

United States of America National Cricket Team vs Canada National Cricket Team Live Streaming

Good morning from the Cayman Islands! 🏝️ All set for #TeamUSA to take on Canada! 💪 🏏 USA 🆚 Canada ⏰ 12:30pm PST | 2:30pm CST | 3:30pm EST 📍 Cayman Islands 📲 Willow TV Make sure to tune into Willow TV to catch all the action live! #USAvCAN | #NorthAmericanCup 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QDSeQ3B95q — USA Cricket (@usacricket) April 24, 2025

